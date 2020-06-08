Movie Theaters, Arcades, Bowling Alleys Among What Can Reopen In California This Friday

It was previously announced that bars, gyms, schools, campgrounds and several other sectors of businesses could reopen in California counties that have met certain requirements startinf Friday June 12th. Now other family entertainment centers will be allowed to reopen including movie theaters, arcades, mini golf & bowling alleys according to the latest guidelines provided by the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines for some family entertainment centers to reopen starting June 12. The businesses allowed to resume include bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, arcades, and movie theaters. https://t.co/mAX1NztgoC pic.twitter.com/wcZqpQlo2z — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 9, 2020

Movie theater restrictions limit them to 25% capcity, or a max of 100 people in a screening. It's also suggested that they implement a reservation system, arrival times and ensure that people are seated six feet apart from other groups. Face coverings will also be required when entering, or exiting a theater and when purchasing concessions. It is also suggested that theaters install disposable, or washable seat covers.

As with previous reopenings these sectors will be allowed to open on a county-by-county basis and Bay Area counties have moved slower than most. Contra Costa County, however, has said that July 1st is the date that bars, gyms, bowling alleys, mini golf & arcades can reopen & the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk anticipates opening their arcade, bowling alley & mini golf course shortly after June 12th.

Another major reopening set for June 12th is television, film & music production being allowed to resume, depending on labor agreements. Production in California has been on hold since mid-March makes up a major part of the state's economy.