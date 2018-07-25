A List Of The Most-Banned Wedding Songs Has Been Revealed

A comprehensive list of the most-banned songs by brides & grooms has been revealed and the results aren't too shocking as they also are the most-played songs at weddings.

Here are the songs that couples most frequently ban from wedding receptions: https://t.co/TBbpGnHro0 pic.twitter.com/QPBQuhcuZF — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) July 21, 2018

FiveThirtyEight compiled the data based on surveying more than 25 wedding DJs on a list of 200 songs & the results showed that songs that inspire some popular dances are easily the most-banned by couples. "The Chicken Dance" took the top spot as it's banned at nearly 1/4 of weddings. ""Cha-Cha Slide," The "Macarena," "YMCA," & "The Cupid Shuffle" rounded out the top 5.

Video of Chicken Dance

What's also banned at man weddings is "Shout!" by The Isley Brothers and that is truly unfortunate.

Much of the list features songs that are considered cliche, or played out & many couples want to be unique. On the flipside many of these songs also appear on FiveThirtyEight's "ultimate wedding playlist" where Outkast's "Hey Ya!" took the #1 spot.

For more songs that are often banned plus further methodology & explanations on the lists head to FiveThirtyEight.