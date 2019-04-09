Morrissey And Interpol Announce San Francisco Show Together This Fall

April 9, 2019
Former Smiths' frontman Morrissey has announced a North American tour this fall with indie rockers Interpol and the show hits the Bay Area on Thursday October 3rd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Pre-sale for the show begins April 11th at 10 AM with code 'starship'.

General on sale is Friday April 12th at 10 AM. Get your tickets here.

