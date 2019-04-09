Morrissey And Interpol Announce San Francisco Show Together This Fall

Former Smiths' frontman Morrissey has announced a North American tour this fall with indie rockers Interpol and the show hits the Bay Area on Thursday October 3rd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Very excited to announce we'll be heading out on the road with @officialmoz this fall. Tickets on sale this Friday, 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/ssZNK4ZwgX — Interpol (@Interpol) April 9, 2019

Pre-sale for the show begins April 11th at 10 AM with code 'starship'.

General on sale is Friday April 12th at 10 AM. Get your tickets here.