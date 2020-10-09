More than 85,000 sign petition urging Taco Bell not to discontinue the Mexican Pizza

It was revealed back in September that Taco Bell would be doing away with more menu items just as they had done in the summer in order to help "simplify" their menu. One mainstay of their menu that's set to be axed as of November 5th is the Mexican Pizza due in part to the amount of waste its packaging creates. That, however, has caused quite the uproar online as fans have banded together to attempt to get Taco Bell to keep it on their menu.

Petition to save Taco Bell's Mexican pizza garners tens of thousands of signatures https://t.co/WT5yxcDbOM — KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) October 9, 2020

A change.org petition has over 86,000 signatures up to this point and notes that fans of the item should buy as many of them as they can to show their support for keeping it on the menu prior to its planned exit. The petition also notes that its particularly popular with the South Asian American community.

According to a spokesperson with the fast food chain, the items leaving the menu on November 5th are:

Mexican Pizza

Shredded Chicken items

Pico de Gallo

They'll be adding: