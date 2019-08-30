More People Continue To Leave The Bay Area Than Move In

Last year it was revealed that tens of thousands more people left the state of California than came in 2017. Now we know, per the U.S. Census Bureau, that over 35,000 more people left the Bay Area than came in between the years 2013 - 2017.

Bay Area exodus: Thousands more fleeing region than arriving https://t.co/wE6ZEGQ1G8 — Mercury News (@mercnews) August 30, 2019

There's more of a breakdown by Bay Area counties now, as well:

Alameda County had 13,000 more people leave than move in.

Santa Clara County had 8,200 more people leave than move in.

San Francisco County had 1,400 more people leave than move in.

Where are they all going? As previous studies have shown it's most likely that Californians left for cheaper locations like Texas, Nevada, and Oregon.

Some aren't leaving the Bay Area entirely, but moving around a bit. San Francisco County & San Mateo County residents were more likely to move to Alameda County & Alameda County residents were more likely to move to Contra Costa County during the five year time period.

Another study from earlier this year showed that 53% of Californians are contemplating leaving the state, mostly due to high cost of living.