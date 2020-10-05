More Bay Area drive-in EDM shows scheduled this fall
Adventure Club is the latest to announce a show
The first drive-in EDM shows came to the Bay Area with a few at the Alameda County Fairgrounds back in August. Now a few more are set to come to that location in Pleasanton with Boombox Cartel on Saturday Oct. 24th and now Adventure Club on Saturday November 7th.
We are extremely excited to announce another socially distanced drive in event with Adventure Club, Kaivon & Benda Music At The Alameda County Fairgrounds Drive-In on Saturday November 7th ---- Tickets on sale Tuesday October 6th @ 10AM PST via Eventbrite. -- www.vital.events Please head to the event page for a FAQ of safety and fun features to expect. As always if you have any questions please email us at driveins@vitalmanagement.com We look forward to seeing you all again very soon--
These are the latest national touring acts to schedule Bay Area drive-in shows and more electronic shows are coming to Burlingame's Bayshore Drive-In as well.
-- BAYSHORE DRIVE-IN CONCERTS -- @thundercatmusic, @majorlazer, and @marcrebillet just announced drive-in shows in the Bay! Passes go on sale tomorrow, 10/2, at 10AM and if you're feeling lucky, we've got the exclusive hookup just for you. --️ Enter to win at the link in bio! #thundercat #majorlazer #marcrebillet #driveinconcert #bayarea #dothebay
Tickets for the Alameda County Fairgrounds socially-distant events can be found here and Bayshore Drive-In ones can be had here.