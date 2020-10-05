More Bay Area drive-in EDM shows scheduled this fall

The first drive-in EDM shows came to the Bay Area with a few at the Alameda County Fairgrounds back in August. Now a few more are set to come to that location in Pleasanton with Boombox Cartel on Saturday Oct. 24th and now Adventure Club on Saturday November 7th.

These are the latest national touring acts to schedule Bay Area drive-in shows and more electronic shows are coming to Burlingame's Bayshore Drive-In as well.

Tickets for the Alameda County Fairgrounds socially-distant events can be found here and Bayshore Drive-In ones can be had here.