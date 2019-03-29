More Bands To Be Announced Monday For Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary Shows At Shoreline

March 29, 2019
Music

On March 1st the lineup for the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary weekend at Shoreline was unveiled. Here's how it looks, so far:

Here’s who’s playing the @vanswarpedtour 25th anniversary shows at Shoreline this summer! 2-day tickets are on sale now.

A post shared by ALT 105.3 Radio (@alt1053radio) on

Warped Tour creator Kevin Lyman has revealed that even more bands will be announced for both the Atlantic City & Shoreline shows on Monday April 1st.

Lyman also recently revealed that he attempted to get My Chemical Romance back together for the special dates. 

Who would you like to see added to the bill?

