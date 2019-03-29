More Bands To Be Announced Monday For Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary Shows At Shoreline

On March 1st the lineup for the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary weekend at Shoreline was unveiled. Here's how it looks, so far:

Warped Tour creator Kevin Lyman has revealed that even more bands will be announced for both the Atlantic City & Shoreline shows on Monday April 1st.

We will be announcing more bands for all @VansWarpedTour shows on Monday 4/1. Also, look out for a special announcement regarding Atlantic City that day, something pretty awesome happened this morning! — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) March 29, 2019

Lyman also recently revealed that he attempted to get My Chemical Romance back together for the special dates.

