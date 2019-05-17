More Than 10 Million Americans Are Expected To Call Out Of Work On Monday After 'Game Of Thrones' Finale

The workforce institute at Kronos estimates that 'Game Of Thrones' has costs employers $3.3 billion in lost productivity due to their employees being so invested in the final season of 'Game Of Thrones'. Despite the fact that 800,000+ fans have signed a petition asking for the season to be remade, Sunday's finale is expected to set ratings records and 10.7 million Americans are expected to call out of work the following day.

Game of Thrones’ final season has cost employers $3.3 billion in lost productivity — a number that will only grow come Monday: https://t.co/W8YYC3myS1 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QYh27zZzMy — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) May 17, 2019

Per the institute's estimates nearly 36 million American workers spent an hour of their time on the job talking about, reading about, or posting about the show on a weekly basis.

For more, head to Business Wire.