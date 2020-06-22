Monterey Bay Aquarium To Reopen In July

After being closed for several months the Monterey Bay Aquarium has announced their dates for reopening this July with modifications.

The aquarium will open for a special members preview from July 9 - 12 and then to the general public on July 13. Among the changes are:

Online ticket sales only

Limited capacity

Members & public will need to reserve their visiting times

Face coverings required

Social distancing policies in place

One-way paths through exhibits

Dine-in restaurant, children's play area & auditorium will remain closed.

Tickets go on sale July 1st. For more head here.