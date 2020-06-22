Monterey Bay Aquarium To Reopen In July
July 9 for members, July 13 for public
After being closed for several months the Monterey Bay Aquarium has announced their dates for reopening this July with modifications.
Hey Aquarium family, the wait is almost over! We’re o-fish-ially reopening on July 13 with member previews starting July 9. We can’t wait to sea you! ❤️ Tickets go on sale July 1— and will be available online only. You can get the full scoop on our website via the link in our profile to prepare for an awesome day by the bay! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We've made some changes to help keep everyone safe and healthy during your visit. Here’s what to expect: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • To limit the number of people at a time in the Aquarium, you'll need to reserve tickets on our website for a specific date and entry time. • Reserve your tickets on our website in advance. There will be no in-person ticket sales. • As a special thank you, Aquarium members will be invited back first with member-only days on July 9, 10, 11 and 12. • Guests and staff will be required to follow health and safety requirements as outlined on our website. • We'll be putting some of our play areas, feedings and auditorium programs “on paws.” • You’ll still be able to enjoy our animals and exhibits — including the amazing views from our outdoor, oceanfront decks. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #montereybayaquarium #itsofishial! #whalecomebacktoyourhappyplaice! #seayousoon!
The aquarium will open for a special members preview from July 9 - 12 and then to the general public on July 13. Among the changes are:
- Online ticket sales only
- Limited capacity
- Members & public will need to reserve their visiting times
- Face coverings required
- Social distancing policies in place
- One-way paths through exhibits
- Dine-in restaurant, children's play area & auditorium will remain closed.
Tickets go on sale July 1st. For more head here.