Monterey Bay Aquarium Postpones Reopening Previously Set For This Week

As Monterey County remains on the state's Coronavirus watchlist, the Monterey Bay Aquarium has been forced to postpone their reopening, which had been set for July 9th.

A new public health order that went into effect for the county on Monday requires indoor businesses close for a minimum of three weeks. The aquarium isn't able to offer an update on when it will reopen just yet, but once they do they will start with member-only days.

Thsoe who had purchased tickets for the month of July will be notified of their options via e-mail and will be able ot exchange them for a later date.