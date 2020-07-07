Monterey Bay Aquarium Postpones Reopening Previously Set For This Week
The aquarium was scheduled to reopen on July 9th
As Monterey County remains on the state's Coronavirus watchlist, the Monterey Bay Aquarium has been forced to postpone their reopening, which had been set for July 9th.
Hey everyone, we wanted to let you know that we are postponing our reopening date. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A new public health order effective today requires indoor businesses in Monterey County—including the Aquarium—to close for a minimum of three weeks. This means the Aquarium will not be reopening this week and will not reopen until it is deemed safe by our county and state officials. Unfortunately, we have no further details we can share at this time. As soon as we’re able to announce a new reopening date, we'll be sure to let you know. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you already reserved tickets, we will be in touch soon via email with information about how to reschedule your visit for a later date or request a refund. We plan to offer member-only days once we are able to reopen. We’ll be in touch as soon as we can with more details. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thank you all so much for your patience and understanding. The safety of guests, staff, volunteers and animals remains our highest priority, and we’re incredibly grateful for your support. We hope to sea you again very soon! Visit the link in our bio for our official press release. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #montereybayaquarium
A new public health order that went into effect for the county on Monday requires indoor businesses close for a minimum of three weeks. The aquarium isn't able to offer an update on when it will reopen just yet, but once they do they will start with member-only days.
Thsoe who had purchased tickets for the month of July will be notified of their options via e-mail and will be able ot exchange them for a later date.