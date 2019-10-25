Monterey Bay Aquarium Hosting NYE Sleepover Party

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is gearing up for another New Year's Eve sleepover party, which is good news if you want to ring in 2020 amongst the enchanted kelp forest, the ocean's edge, or one of the aquarium's many vibrant zones.

The event is family-friendly as it's for ages 5 & up. There will be a sparkling cider toast as the new year begins as well as beer & wine for adults.

For food there will be a build-your-own taco bar, a sundae bar, and breakfast in the cafe on New Year's morning.

There will also be a pajama dance party before you sleep in your the designated sleepover area of your choice.

For more & to purchase tickets visit montereybayaquarium.org.