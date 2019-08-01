Monterey Bay Aquarium To Host An 80s-Themed Adults-Only Sleepover Party

For the first time ever the Monterey Bay Aquarium will host a 21+ sleepover party on the night of Saturday September 14th. It kicks off at 7PM Saturday night and ends at 8:30AM Sunday morning.

The party includes a build-your-own-taco dinner, drinks, a photo booth, 80s jams, a late night movie, improv comedy, games, breakfast the following morning and probably the coolest part is you can choose between four different sleeping atmospheres including the Open Sea, Jellies, the Enchanted Kelp Forest, or The Ocean's Edge.

Did we mention the ice cream sundae bar? They'll have that, too.

Tickets are $150 for members & $175 for everyone else. For all your info & tickets head to montereybayaquarium.org.