'Monster Hunter' Movie Coming From The Director Of 'Resident Evil'

A series of 'Monster Hunter' films from the team behind Resident Evil are expected in the coming years, according to Variety.

Fresh off of the hugely successful 'Monster Hunter World' game, the first movie is set to begin filming in South Africa this September with Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson and actress Milla Jovovich.

It's reported that the film will have a $60 million budget, so Constantin Films should be able to recreate some pretty cool monsters with that.