Monet Exhibit Featuring 60 Of His Paintings Coming To SF In 2019

An exhibition that will bring some Monet paintings to the U.S. for the very first time will arrive at San Francisco's De Young Museum starting February 16, 2019 and extending through May 27.

60 paintings by Claude Monet are coming to the ⁦@deyoungmuseum⁩ in February 2019:



via ⁦@SFGate⁩ https://t.co/jpeRjxnfDH — Bay Area Arts (@BayAreaArts) November 13, 2018

The works will be ones from later in Claude Monet's life and is called "Monet: The Late Years". Many of the paintings focus on loss and the afflictions of growing old.

For more on the exhibit head to the De Young's website.