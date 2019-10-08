MLB Commissioner Threatens To Move The A's Over Stadium Lawsuit

The city of Oakland filed a lawsuit against Alameda County for its plans to sell the Coliseum site to the Oakland Athletics and now Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has told the city to drop the lawsuit, or the team could be relocated.

Just now Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf confirmed MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said A's might move to Las Vegas as a result of Oakland filing lawsuit against the team. — Sal Castaneda (@sal_castaneda) October 8, 2019

Oakland wants Alameda County to sell its share of the coliseum to them, but the A's are offering more - $85 million - to gain control of the site.

The A's would develop that site to help pay for their Howard Terminal waterfront park.

-- here it is: our plan to build a new ballpark at Howard Terminal.https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/HtI7zEhrfV — Oakland A's (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

Alameda County maintains that their agreement to sell the land to the A's does not violate any state laws and a court hearing over all of this is set for November 14th.

With the threat to move to the team, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred did mention that Raiders fans would soon have to head to Las Vegas to watch their team play & the same could happen for the A's - though he says all potential relocation sites would be considered.

We'll have to wait and see how the drama unfolds.