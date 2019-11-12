'Miyazaki Mania' Film Fest Coming To San Francisco In December

November 12, 2019
Bay Area News
Entertainment

If you're a fan of Hayao Miyazaki & Studio Ghibli films, good news because you'll be able to stream them all on HBO Max in 2020 and if you want to see select ones on the big screen you can as part of 'Miyazaki Mania' at San Francisco's Roxie Theater this December.

Six classic Miyazaki films will be shown in 35mm and there will be special screen prints available that commemorate the films. Here's the lineup:

Friday, 12/20
6:30p – Spirited Away (35mm, subbed)
9:15p – Princess Mononoke (35mm, subbed)

Saturday, 12/21
1:45p – My Neighbor Totoro (digital, dubbed)
4:00p – Ponyo (digital, subbed)
6:45p – Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (35mm, subbed)
9:30p – Spirited Away (35mm, subbed)

Sunday, 12/22
4:00p – My Neighbor Totoro (35mm, subbed)
6:15p – Porco Rosso (digital, subbed)
8:30p – Princess Mononoke (35mm, subbed)

Tickets for individual screenings are $14 each, or you can buy a pass to see all six for $70. More info & tickets available here.

Miyazaki Mania
San Francisco