'Miyazaki Mania' Film Fest Coming To San Francisco In December

If you're a fan of Hayao Miyazaki & Studio Ghibli films, good news because you'll be able to stream them all on HBO Max in 2020 and if you want to see select ones on the big screen you can as part of 'Miyazaki Mania' at San Francisco's Roxie Theater this December.

The Roxie, @Spoke_Art and @MiDNiTES4MANiAX bring you six of your favorite Miyazaki films, Dec 20-22. Accompanied by new screen prints in Spoke Art’s ongoing Roxie poster series. MIYAZAKI MANIA Tix on sale now! https://t.co/mpeROLHlq1 pic.twitter.com/b2b23QFCrN — Roxie Theater (@roxietheater) November 12, 2019

Six classic Miyazaki films will be shown in 35mm and there will be special screen prints available that commemorate the films. Here's the lineup:

Friday, 12/20

6:30p – Spirited Away (35mm, subbed)

9:15p – Princess Mononoke (35mm, subbed)



Saturday, 12/21

1:45p – My Neighbor Totoro (digital, dubbed)

4:00p – Ponyo (digital, subbed)

6:45p – Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (35mm, subbed)

9:30p – Spirited Away (35mm, subbed)



Sunday, 12/22

4:00p – My Neighbor Totoro (35mm, subbed)

6:15p – Porco Rosso (digital, subbed)

8:30p – Princess Mononoke (35mm, subbed)

Tickets for individual screenings are $14 each, or you can buy a pass to see all six for $70. More info & tickets available here.