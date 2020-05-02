Missouri To Allow Concerts Starting Monday

Missouri plans to start gradually reopening their state on Monday May 4th and part of Gov. Mike Parson's "Show Me Strong" recovery plan is the return of large-scale live events such as concerts & sporting events.

A representative from Missouri's Department of Health clarified that event organizers are expected to keep concertgoers six feet or more apart to limit the spread of the coronavirus.https://t.co/RFM62XYpa4 — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) May 2, 2020

According to Billboard event organizers will be tasked with keeping attendees of concerts, movie theaters & sporting events at least six feet apart per social distaning guidelines.

Parson's plan puts no limits on gatherings of any kind as long as social distancing policies are adhered to.

Venues and cities in Missouri, however, do not appear eager to start hosting concerts again and the Governor's plan isn't expected to change that.

A poll from this past week found that the majority of Americans would not be comfortable attending concerts before a Coronavirus vaccine is available.