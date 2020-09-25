Miracle Christmas cocktail bars announce 2020 Bay Area locations

Despite 2020 making bars in California have to jump through hoops to be able to operate it appears that the annual Miracle Pop-Ups will be returning to three Bay Area locations this holiday season. Those locations are:

Pacific Cocktail Haven (SF)

Paper Planes (Miracle On 1st St. - San Jose)

Brewster's Beer Garden (Petaluma)

The Christmas Tiki version is also set to take place at Kona's Street Market in San Francisco.

Exact dates will vary by location and it's unclear if Paper Plane will resume service by then as they've been operating as to-go only while PCH & Brewster's (outdoor by design) have offered outdoor seating and will continue to do so.

Regardless of how these places will operate due to the pandemic it appears that holiday cocktails are back on the menu in a time where we need them the most. For more head here.