Minimum Wage Goes Up In Seven Bay Area Cities

As of Monday July 1, 2019 minimum wage went up in seven Bay Area cities.

Here's the breakdown:

Fremont & Alameda: Up from $12 to $13.50 an hour

Milpitas: Up from $13.50 to $15 an hour

San Leandro: Up from $13 to $14 an hour

San Francisco & Berkeley: Up from $15 to $15.59 an hour

Emeryville: Up from $15 to $16.30 an hour

