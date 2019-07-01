Minimum Wage Goes Up In Seven Bay Area Cities

July 1, 2019
Dallas
Bay Area News

As of Monday July 1, 2019 minimum wage went up in seven Bay Area cities.

Here's the breakdown:

  • Fremont & Alameda: Up from $12 to $13.50 an hour
  • Milpitas: Up from $13.50 to $15 an hour
  • San Leandro: Up from $13 to $14 an hour
  • San Francisco & Berkeley: Up from $15 to $15.59 an hour
  • Emeryville: Up from $15 to $16.30 an hour

For more head to CBS San Francisco.

Minimum Wage
San Francisco
Bay Area