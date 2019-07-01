Minimum Wage Goes Up In Seven Bay Area Cities
July 1, 2019
As of Monday July 1, 2019 minimum wage went up in seven Bay Area cities.
Employees in seven Bay Area cities will see a bump in their paycheck thanks to a minimum wage increase that went into effect on Monday. https://t.co/mZGFf39Rhq— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 1, 2019
Here's the breakdown:
- Fremont & Alameda: Up from $12 to $13.50 an hour
- Milpitas: Up from $13.50 to $15 an hour
- San Leandro: Up from $13 to $14 an hour
- San Francisco & Berkeley: Up from $15 to $15.59 an hour
- Emeryville: Up from $15 to $16.30 an hour
