'MiniBoss' Barcade Opens Thursday In Downtown San Jose
News broke in the summer of 2017 that the old Toons Night Club location in downtown San Jose would soon be home to a retro-inspired bar & arcade. It's now looking like it's finally ready open at the corner of 2nd & Santa Clara St. this week.
The spot is called 'MiniBoss' and there will be craft beer, cocktails & a food-service thanks to Supergood Kitchen
The 12,000 square foot space on the corner has been empty since Toons & Voodoo Lounge closed back in 2011.
Sneak previews of MiniBoss were held this week & it officially opens at 5 PM on Thursday with 32 arcade machines, eight pinball machines, a full bar & more.
Are you ready? Doors open THURSDAY at 5pm! Here's a sneak peek taken during our soft opening for our families
Here's a closer look:
Introducing @sjminiboss & @supergood_kitchen - the 2 coolest places on the block! We provided sound, projection, digital signage, networking, and surveillance to this incredibly cool space!
@sjminiboss opens Wednesday, come check out the two new murals I did with big help from @j.duh
& the drinks:
& Supergood Kitchen:
Burmese-Style Tea Leaf Salad | fermented green tea + kale. crunchy textures. shrimp powder. lettuces The Burmese tea leaf salad stands easily among the upper pantheon of salads, and one of the few dishes we wanted on our menu without veering too far from the original. 'Laphet', pickled tea leaves, are really hard to source so we decided to try fermenting our own. Since we don't have access to the leaves they use in Myanmar, we opted for green tea leaves and kale. We steep the green tea leaves in hot water and then squeeze all of the water out. We do this a few times to get rid of the bitterness. We then blend it with kale, ginger, and garlic, and let it ferment at room temperature for 5 days until it's nice and ripe. The end result is very reminiscent to true 'laphet'. We're really proud of this one!
Black Sesame Oreos with Freeze Dried Raspberries Work in progress from Chef Joy.
Daily hours aren't yet clear. For the latest follow MiniBoss on Instagram.
Meanwhile in the east bay, Emporium is nearly ready to open their latest arcade & bar in a space next to Oakland's Fox Theater that used to be Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe.