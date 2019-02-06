'MiniBoss' Arcade Bar Opens Thursday In Downtown San Jose

News broke in the summer of 2017 that the old Toons Night Club location in downtown San Jose would soon be home to a retro-inspired bar & arcade. It's now looking like it's finally ready open at the corner of 2nd & Santa Clara St. this week.

The spot is called 'MiniBoss' and there will be craft beer, cocktails & a food-service thanks to Supergood Kitchen

The 12,000 square foot space on the corner has been empty since Toons & Voodoo Lounge closed back in 2011.

Sneak previews of MiniBoss were held this week & it officially opens at 5 PM on Thursday with 32 arcade machines, eight pinball machines, a full bar & more.

Here's a closer look:

& the drinks:

& Supergood Kitchen:

Daily hours aren't yet clear. For the latest follow MiniBoss on Instagram.

Meanwhile in the east bay, Emporium is nearly ready to open their latest arcade & bar in a space next to Oakland's Fox Theater that used to be Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe.