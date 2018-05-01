Mini Golf Course And Beer Garden To Open In San Francisco This June

Carlos Muela, the man behind SF food truck parks Soma StrEat Food Park & Spark Social SF has a new venture that will combine mini golf, a beer garden, and food trucks. It's called Stagecoach Greens it's set to open in June.

Mini golf with a beer garden? Yes, please. https://t.co/YZ7lkmeu4z — Eater SF (@eatersf) April 28, 2018

The space will be located at 1379 Fourth St. and will feature 18 whimsical holes of miniature golf, lots to drink, and five food trucks to be exact.

The first 9 holes of the course will be dedicated to the Gold Rush era while the back nine will celebrate modern day San Francisco. We'll let you know exactly when this summer destination is set to open.

For more head to Eater SF.