Milpitas And Redwood City Among 2018's Fastest Growing Cities In America

In a recent study from Wallethub, several Bay Area cities ranked near the top as America's fastest growing cities for 2018.

How fast is your #city growing? Here’s a look at the local #economies with the biggest growth spurts over seven years: https://t.co/bu0ZtA7DQ1 pic.twitter.com/d8OXOAdn0u — WalletHub (@wallethub) October 1, 2018

Out of over 500 cities in the study, Milpitas ranked #11, Pleasanton #12, Redwood City #15, Hayward #27, and Mountain View at #37 when it comes to fastest economic growth.

The rankings were determined based on factors like population growth, unemployment rate, and growth in regional GDP. Bay Area cities high on the overall rankings all performed very well in the 'Jobs & Economy Rank' part of the survey.

Fort Myers, FL & Midland, TX ended up ranked #1 & #2 in the study, while Shrevport, LA & Decatur, IL ranked as the bottom two.

More of Wallethub's methodology can be found here.