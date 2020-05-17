MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 05.17.20

An hour of downtempo tracks with Patrick

May 17, 2020
Dallas
Midnight Melancholy

ALT 105.3

Shows

Here's what you heard on this week's Midnight Melancholy with Patrick:

Aphex Twin - Xtal

Kudasaibeats - The Girl I Haven't Met

DJ Krush - Kuon/Far and Away

RÜDE - Eternal Youth

​Télépopmusik - Breathe (Kartell Slow Remix)

Diplo - Wish (Feat. Trippie Redd) (Rum World Remix)

DJ Okawari - Colors of Life

Mittensさん - Farewell

Massive Attack - Man Next Door

Lorn - SEGA SUNSET

Com Truise - Propagation

Yumi Zouma - Powder Blue/Cascine Park

Laurel Halo - Thaw

Hype Williams - Blue Dreams

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears (Oneohtrix Point Never Remix)

Midnight Melancholy