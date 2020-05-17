MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 05.17.20
An hour of downtempo tracks with Patrick
May 17, 2020
Here's what you heard on this week's Midnight Melancholy with Patrick:
Aphex Twin - Xtal
Kudasaibeats - The Girl I Haven't Met
DJ Krush - Kuon/Far and Away
RÜDE - Eternal Youth
Télépopmusik - Breathe (Kartell Slow Remix)
Diplo - Wish (Feat. Trippie Redd) (Rum World Remix)
DJ Okawari - Colors of Life
Mittensさん - Farewell
Massive Attack - Man Next Door
Lorn - SEGA SUNSET
Com Truise - Propagation
Yumi Zouma - Powder Blue/Cascine Park
Laurel Halo - Thaw
Hype Williams - Blue Dreams
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears (Oneohtrix Point Never Remix)