MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 05.10.20

Lo-Fi, soultronica, chill electronic & more downtempo styles are featured every Saturday night at midnight with Patrick. Here's what he played on the first Midnight Melancholy:

Flying Lotus - Massage Situation

NMESH - Dream Sequins

Guardin - Cliffnote

Emancipator - Soon It Will Be Cold Enough To Build A Fire

A L E X - ILoveYou

Dontcry & Nokia - Click

DJ Shadow - Midnight In A Perfect World

Tycho - A Walk

Hoogway - Missing Earth

Burial - Claustro

Cut Chemist - Home Away From Home

Bug - I'm Still In Love With You

H E R B - Sad People Hypnotize

Lonelytwin - Electric Feel

Home - Resonance

Hello Metero - At Long Last

Joji - I Don't Wanna Waste My Time

Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus