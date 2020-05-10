MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 05.10.20
Here's what Patrick played on the first Midnight Melancholy
May 10, 2020
Lo-Fi, soultronica, chill electronic & more downtempo styles are featured every Saturday night at midnight with Patrick. Here's what he played on the first Midnight Melancholy:
Flying Lotus - Massage Situation
NMESH - Dream Sequins
Guardin - Cliffnote
Emancipator - Soon It Will Be Cold Enough To Build A Fire
A L E X - ILoveYou
Dontcry & Nokia - Click
DJ Shadow - Midnight In A Perfect World
Tycho - A Walk
Hoogway - Missing Earth
Burial - Claustro
Cut Chemist - Home Away From Home
Bug - I'm Still In Love With You
H E R B - Sad People Hypnotize
Lonelytwin - Electric Feel
Home - Resonance
Hello Metero - At Long Last
Joji - I Don't Wanna Waste My Time
Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus