Microsoft Tested A 4-Day Work Week And Employee Productivity Soared

This past August Microsoft Japan gave four-day work weeks a try and the results were resoundingly positive. 4-day work weeks, 3-day weekends, and employee's normal 5-day paychecks lead to an increase in employee productivity by nearly 40%.

2,300 employees were given five consecutive Fridays off, which lead to those employees being more efficient and economical with their time. Meetings were often shortened, or conducted remotely to eliminate commute time during those weeks. Employees took less vacation time during the experiment and the offices used far less electricity and cut down on paper use by 58.7%. 92% of the employees said they favored the shorter work week.

Microsoft will experiement with the shorter work weeks again next summer. For more head to Mashable.