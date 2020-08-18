Microsoft Doing Away With Internet Explorer After 25 Years

In a blog Microsoft has announced that the Internet Explorer browser will be completely phased out by August 2021 to make way for a new browser, Microsoft Edge. The transition will begin on November 30, 2020 when the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11. IE 11 has been around since 2013.

IE launched in 1995 and back in 2003 it had a 95% market share among internet users, but usage fell dramatically over the next decade as Firefox, Safari & Google Chrome surpassing it.

If you're a concerned Internet Explorer user you can visit Microsoft's blog for more on what's going to happen to the browser.