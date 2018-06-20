Michelin-Starred Tokyo Ramen Spot To Open First U.S. Location In San Francisco
Eater SF is reporting that Tokyo's first Michelin-starred ramen spot, Tsuta, is expected to expand to the U.S. with its first stateside location coming to San Francisco's Metreon.
day 5: today our traveling potatoes are faced with mighty bowls of michelin star ramen and the loudest of noodle slurpers, some say the slurping can be heard from cities away.
Tsuta opened in 2012 and received a Michelin star in 2015. It has since expanded to Singapore with its thicker than usual tonkatsu broths & signature shoyu soba with truffle oil.
Expect Tsuta to open a southern California location, Las Vegas location in Caesar's Palace, and eventually a second SF location at Stonestown Galleria.
Day 167: truffle-oil-infused ramen, is it what the hype was all about?
For more, head to Eater.