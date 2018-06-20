Michelin-Starred Tokyo Ramen Spot To Open First U.S. Location In San Francisco

June 20, 2018
Eater SF is reporting that Tokyo's first Michelin-starred ramen spot, Tsuta, is expected to expand to the U.S. with its first stateside location coming to San Francisco's Metreon.

Tsuta opened in 2012 and received a Michelin star in 2015. It has since expanded to Singapore with its thicker than usual tonkatsu broths & signature shoyu soba with truffle oil.

Expect Tsuta to open a southern California location, Las Vegas location in Caesar's Palace, and eventually a second SF location at Stonestown Galleria.

