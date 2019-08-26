Michelin-Starred Ramen Spot To Open First U.S. Location In SF This September

Tokyo's first ramen shop to receieve a Michelin star is beginning its expansion to North America with a location at San Francisco's Metreon in September. Tsuta began humbly in Tokyo only seven years ago, but within three years it had earned a Michelin star and then began its expansion to more locations in Japan, Singapore & Hong Kong.

The ramen shop that specializes in the lighter shoyu broth will also offer miso & shio versions. You'll be able to enjoy whole grain noodles that are made in-house daily and an array of gourmet ingredients.

Tsuta has big plans for the U.S. with locations planned in Los Angeles, Las Vegas' Caesar's Palace, Seattle, Portland, and an additional San Francisco location at the Stonestown Galleria over the next few years.