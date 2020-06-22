Michael Keaton Expected To Reprise Batman Role For Upcoming 'The Flash' Film

Michael Keaton, was played Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 'Batman' film and his 1992 'Batman Returns' sequel is in talks to reprise his role as the capred crusader opposite of Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'.

If everything works out Keaton would also appear as Batman in more DC film projects, including a 'Batgirl' movie. Per The Hollywood Reporter his role would be similar to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in Marvel films.

'The Flash' is set to hit theaters June 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is playing Batman in a new trilogy from director Matt Reeves with the first film set to hit theaters in October 2021.