Michael C. Hall Stars In New Netflix Thriller 'Safe'

'Dexter' & 'Six Feet Under' star Michael C. Hall has a new show coming to Netflix. It's a thriller called 'Safe' & its first season will hit Netflix on May 10 with 8 episodes.

Video of Safe Season 1 | Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Hall plays Tom, a surgeon & single father who's struggling to deal with the loss of his wife from cancer two years prior.

Things seem to be set in motion once one of Tom's daughters goes missing & he goes looking for answers.

The show was written by Danny Brocklehurst ('Shameless') & for more you can head to The Independent.