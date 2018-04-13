Michael C. Hall On A Potential 'Dexter' Reboot: "Never Say Never"

One of the mid-2000s most popular shows, 'Dexter,' could come back eventually, according to its star Michael C. Hall.

The show ran for eight seasons from 2006-2013 and many were left unsatisfied with its ending.

Hall was asked recently about a potential reboot and said, "it’s a possibility given how the show ended that we could revisit 'Dexter.' I have just yet to, for my part, imagine or hear someone else’s idea that makes it feel worth doing. But never say never.”

So, take that as you will, but it seems the door has been left open for 'Dexter' to potentially come back in some form.