MGMT Announce Spring Tour Kicking Off With Fox Oakland Show In May
MGMT have announced a North American spring tour that will kick off at Oakland's Fox Theater on Thursday night May 2nd.
Announcing: MGMT and special guests tba, Little Dark Age Encore (duck) NORTH AMERICA tour happening this May. Come help us spread, the Love that WE ALL deserve, across this great country of ours. From California to the New York Islanders, streaming across the throbbing heartland and thrusting through the rust belt, all in stunning 1080p resolution. fan presale begins Wednesday, general on-sale this Friday. Dates below! ticket link in bio. 5/2 - Oakland: Fox Theatre 5/3 - Long Beach: Just Like Heaven Festival 5/4 - Long Beach: Just Like Heaven Festival SOLD OUT 5/5 - Tucson: Rialto 5/7 - Houston: White Oak Music Hall 5/8 - Oklahoma City: Criterion Theatre 5/9 - Kansas City: Uptown Theatre 5/11 - Cleveland: Masonic Auditorium 5/12 - Columbus: Express Live! 5/13 - Detroit: Fillmore 5/15 - Grand Rapids: 20 Monroe Live 5/16 - Pittsburgh: Stage AE 5/17 - New Haven: College Street Music Hall 5/22 - NYC: Webster Hall 5/23 - NYC: Webster Hall 5/24 - NYC: Webster Hall
Pre-sale for the show begins at 10AM on Thursday February 28th with the code "shiru" & general on-sale is Friday March 1st at 10AM. Tickets can be purchased thefoxoakland.com.
In related news Emporium will open their second Bay Area arcade bar location next to the Fox Theater this week.