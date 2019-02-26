MGMT Announce Spring Tour Kicking Off With Fox Oakland Show In May

MGMT have announced a North American spring tour that will kick off at Oakland's Fox Theater on Thursday night May 2nd.

Pre-sale for the show begins at 10AM on Thursday February 28th with the code "shiru" & general on-sale is Friday March 1st at 10AM. Tickets can be purchased thefoxoakland.com.

In related news Emporium will open their second Bay Area arcade bar location next to the Fox Theater this week.