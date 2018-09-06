Mexican Resort Wants To Pay Someone Six Figures To Take A Year-Long Vacation

Mexican-based firm, Vindata, is looking to pay someone a whole lot of money to take & document a year-long vacation. They're calling it the "world's best job" & it's hard to disagree.

A Mexican-based firm is looking for a brand ambassador who will tour its resort destinations for a year. The “World’s Best Job” has a one-year salary of $120,000! Any volunteers? https://t.co/siIZPTtpjs pic.twitter.com/Ry0Nr4G0RX — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) September 6, 2018

You have until October 21st to apply at worldsbestjob.com for the position that will pay you $120k to be an on-location social influencer. Basically, you're enjoying the luxuries & comfort of staying at Vindata's resorts and documenting on social media. Oh, and they'll force you to eat at their gourmet restaurants, go on golfing trips, enjoy their spas, and take guided tours.

Your travel & dining expenses would also be covered.

Sounds nice.