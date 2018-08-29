Metallica To Release BLACKENED Whiskey

Bay Area metal legends Metallica are readying to release their own whiskey. In a collaboration with master distiller Dave Pickerell, the band will release their BLACKENED American Whiskey this fall.

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on Aug 29, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Drawing its name from the '...And Justice For All' song, BLACKENED's flavor will be shaped in part by Metallica's music itself. How exactly? The team

behind BLACKENED has taken the concept of sonic-enhancement and turned it into BLACK NOISE. The whiskey will be housed in black brandy barrels and inundated with low hertz sound waves so intense that it actually enhances the molecular interaction and ultimately the finish of the whiskey.

“It brings more life to the liquid, basically blasting Metallica into the wood. It's the fingers on the fretboard, the groove of the drums, the low end vibrations from the bass. I think of it as the mosh pit in the barrel,” says bassist Robert Trujillo.

Look for BLACKENED in bars & restaurants this fall. There will also be special events near Metallica shows for the remainder of 2018 where you can sample the whiskey. They'll play both Sacramento & Fresno this December so look out for special pop-ups in those cities.