Metallica To Play National Anthem Ahead Of Game 3 Of The NBA Finals At Oracle Arena

Metallica members James Hetfield & Kirk Hammett will once again deliver a rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" at Oracle Arena for an NBA Finals game. The band will play the U.S. national anthem before game 3. They previously played it before game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals.

Look for James and Kirk to perform the National Anthem before tip off tomorrow as the @Warriors host the @Raptors for Game 3 of the #NBAFinals. The Canadian National Anthem will be performed by @TenilleArts. Tune in early to ABC in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada to watch! pic.twitter.com/sV3uCXcWr5 — Metallica (@Metallica) June 4, 2019

There will also be performances of the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada" before game 3 from Canadian singer Tenille Arts and before Friday's game 4 from Canadian group Walk Off The Earth.

Game 4 of the NBA finals will not feature a Bay Area singer, or band as Arkansas native R&B singer Ne-Yo will perform "The Star Spangled Banner" before that game.

Here's a preview of what to expect from Metallica on Wednesday night: