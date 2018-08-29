Metallica To Play Charity Concert At SF City Hall This September

Salesforce is hosting their big Dreamforce convention from September 24 - 28 & there will be a big charity concert in the middle of the week as part of it. Metallica will be playing at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza on the night of Wednesday September 26th to help raise money for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. Tickets will start at $1,000.

We’re heading back to @Dreamforce! On September 26th, we’ll be playing #DF18 Dreamfest, a special concert to benefit @UCSFChildrens here in San Francisco.



Fifth Members, stay tuned to https://t.co/2j9SAspysI for more information on how to win tickets. pic.twitter.com/sBilgt8LcR — Metallica (@Metallica) August 28, 2018

Your $1,000 ticket will get you access to the concert, the cocktail reception prior to, and the after party featuring MC Hammer.

There are other ticket packages ranging from $5,000 to $1,000,000. You can check all of that out here.

This annual concert has helped raise over $60 million for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital to date.