Metallica Makes $100k Donation To California Wildfire Relief

One year after Metallica headlined a benefit show at AT&T Park to help raise millions for north bay wildfire relief the legendary Bay Area rockers are once again stepping up to help. The band along with their All Within My Hands Foundation have pledged $50,000 each to the North Valley Community Foundation & the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to help with aid in both Northern & Southern California.

California is experiencing tragic wild fires. AWMH gave $50k to @NVCF & @LAFDFoundation. We encourage you to support those in need & first responders: donate money, non-perishable food, clothing, supplies or volunteer time/housing. https://t.co/uYVsXTCJ7c https://t.co/eGmUWrta7J pic.twitter.com/7MDJz4hY1G — All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) November 16, 2018

All Within My Hands encourages those who can to donate money, non-perishible food, clothing, supplies, or to volunteer and you can start by heading to NVCF.org for resources on how to help those affected by the Camp Fire.

The @AWMHFoundation makes a generous donation for California wildfire relief --https://t.co/3KXXZOj1t1 — Alternative Press (@AltPress) November 17, 2018

The band raised thousands earliet this month at an acoustic benefit show in San Francisco & now that money is bein put to good use.