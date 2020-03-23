Metallica Launches Metallica Mondays Streaming Series
Every Monday night
Metallica has launched a new concert streaming series called 'Metallica Mondays' where every Monday at 5PM (PST) they'll bring you a Metallica concert right to your couch.
Need to take a break from Netflix before you binge-watch the entire library? Introducing our brand new concert series: #MetallicaMondays, debuting tonight on our YouTube channel and on Facebook! Tune in at 8 PM EDT to watch “Metallica: Live at Slane Castle - June 8, 2019,” and subscribe to our YouTube channel for alerts as streaming begins on #MetallicaMondays!
It all begins Monday night March 23rd with their Live At Slane Castle performance from June of 2019. You can watch them air each Monday eveing via their YouTube channel, or on Facebook.
The band's spring festival dates have been postponed & canceled due to the Coronavirus, but they plan to hit the road again this fall including a pair of nights headlining Aftershock in Sacramento this October.