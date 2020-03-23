Metallica Launches Metallica Mondays Streaming Series

Metallica has launched a new concert streaming series called 'Metallica Mondays' where every Monday at 5PM (PST) they'll bring you a Metallica concert right to your couch.

It all begins Monday night March 23rd with their Live At Slane Castle performance from June of 2019. You can watch them air each Monday eveing via their YouTube channel, or on Facebook.

The band's spring festival dates have been postponed & canceled due to the Coronavirus, but they plan to hit the road again this fall including a pair of nights headlining Aftershock in Sacramento this October.