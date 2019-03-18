Metallica And The SF Symphony To Play Grand Opening Of San Francisco's Chase Center

San Francisco's Chase Center is having their reveal week where they tell us the first eight concerts that will be coming to the new Golden State Warriors home arena and they have unveiled the first show: a one night only experience with Metallica & the San Francisco Symphony on Friday night September 6th.

The performance will celebrate the opening of the arena & the 20th anniversary of their collaborative album with the San Francisco Symphony, 'S&M'. Tickets go on sale Friday morning March 22 at 10AM at chasecenter.com.

The rest of the upcoming performances will be announced this week at these times: