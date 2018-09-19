Metallica And Cage The Elephant To Play Acoustic Benefit Show In SF This Fall

Metallica have been all about giving back as of late. In 2017 they headlined a show at AT&T Park and helped raised millions for North bay wildfire relief. They're playing at San Francisco's Civic Center on September 26th as part of Dreamforce & proceeds will go to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital and that's not all. Now, they've announced a benefit show on Saturday November 3rd at the Masonic in San Francisco that will help aid nonprofits that assist with combatting hunger, workplace education, and community volunteer services.

Metallica to play "Helping Hands" benefit concert in San Francisco this November (via @heavyconsequenc): https://t.co/H8WhJ4vqii pic.twitter.com/teDL8jFdW6 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 19, 2018

The acoustic show will also feature a set from Cage The Elephant and tickets start at $250. They go on sale Friday September 21st at 10 AM here.

The show will celebrate one year since the formation of the band's All Within My Hands foundation, which has raised $750k to date and continue the band's mission to give back. Metallica & AWMH have been donating $10k to local food banks at each of their recent tour stops.

All of the proceeds from the November 3rd show, which also includes an auction, will go to nonprofits that AWMH works closely with.