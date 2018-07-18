Chester Bennington Memorials Planned In San Jose And Berkeley This Friday

This Friday, July 20th, will mark one year since the death of Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington. Several memorials have been planned in the Bay Area for Friday night to honor Chester's memory. One will take place in San Jose and another in Berkeley. Linkin Park published a document that shows all of the cities around the world where you can attend a memorial.

Thank you to all the fans for planning beautiful events around the world to honor and remember Chester. Here is the list of global memorial events taking place on July 20th: https://t.co/vbOo3N7yV0 #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/ZmsVZHxz2U — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 18, 2018

The San Jose event plans to start at 5 PM near the SAP Center where Linkin Park had been scheduled to perform last fall. The plan is to begin there and walk towards downtown San Jose passing out these Cards For Chester. To downolad the cards head here. For more on the San Jose event head to the Facebook event page.

Everywhere I’ve been, distribute #CardsForChester and talk with People if they want about their problems or only listening. A smile and sometimes a hug.... #wearethechange pic.twitter.com/XnPWX25hje — Ullrich Monika ---- (@germanmoni) July 14, 2018

The Berkeley event is planned for 8-11 PM on Friday evening at Crescent Lawn on the corner of Oxford & Center streets. The spot is within walking distance of Downtown Berkeley BART. Those attending are encouraged to bring candles, instruments, artwork, and whatever they'd like to remember Chester by. For more, head to the Facebook event page.

Since Chester's death his widow Talinda has started 320 Changes Direction, a campaign that's goal is to change the culture of mental health in America so that all of those in need receive the care and support they deserve.

#MakeChesterProud