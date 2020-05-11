Mel's Drive-In Revives Carhop Service In San Francisco

Mel's Drive-In's locations on Geary & Lombard in San Francisco have brought back something from their first days in business - carhop service. Customers drive up, a server takes their order, then attaches a tray to car windows to serve burgers, shakes & more.

The idea to bring carhop service came from Mel's grandsons who thought to do it after seeing an old picture of carhop girls working in the diner's early days. The service has been popular so far and brings back memories for many longtime customers who first visited Mel's in the 50s & 60s.

Carhop service is also available at three of Mel's southern California locations in West Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, and Santa Monica.

For more head to their website.