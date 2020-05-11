Mel's Drive-In Revives Carhop Service In San Francisco
A throwback to when they opened in 1947
Mel's Drive-In's locations on Geary & Lombard in San Francisco have brought back something from their first days in business - carhop service. Customers drive up, a server takes their order, then attaches a tray to car windows to serve burgers, shakes & more.
We are so happy to bring back Carhop service to all our great customers. In 1947 we opened our doors to the public in San Francisco. Mel Weiss knew at the time, the carhop restaurant concept was just beginning in America, and what better place than California. A place where the weather was ideal for year round carhop service! With 3 generations of restauranteurs, our family owned and operated business continues to serve Northern and Southern California. We are so proud to call California our home. So, just like we did back in the day, pull up, have a carhop server take your order and enjoy it from the safety of your car. We appreciate all our guests and we will take care of you like you are dining inside. Refills on the drinks, buss the table (your car). 73 years of doing what we do best, we can’t wait to see you soon! -- #melsdrivein
The idea to bring carhop service came from Mel's grandsons who thought to do it after seeing an old picture of carhop girls working in the diner's early days. The service has been popular so far and brings back memories for many longtime customers who first visited Mel's in the 50s & 60s.
One of the pink ladies getting some carhop-- a strawberry shake and fries would go perfect with this look -- #greaselightning
Carhop service is also available at three of Mel's southern California locations in West Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, and Santa Monica.
