Melanie Martinez Announces November Show At Oakland's Fox Theater

Melanie Martinez will release her new album 'K-12' on September 6th and she has announced a tour supporting the album that includes a stop of at the Fox Theater in Oakland.

----First Round of Dates for The K-12 Tour, more international dates to be announced----



--PRE-ORDER the album from my webstore until Aug 2nd 2PM PT / 5PM ET in the US and 2PM GMT in the UK & EU to get early access to tickets-- https://t.co/K6W0MyODXR pic.twitter.com/LO0ICYqlBn — Cry Baby (@MelanieLBBH) July 29, 2019

She will play the Fox on Wednesday November 13th.

Pre-sale is Thursday August 8th at 10AM (with code 'hoza') and general on sale is Friday August 9th at 10AM. Tickets and details can be found here.