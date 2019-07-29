Melanie Martinez Announces November Show At Oakland's Fox Theater

July 29, 2019
Melanie Martinez will release her new album 'K-12' on September 6th and she has announced a tour supporting the album that includes a stop of at the Fox Theater in Oakland.

She will play the Fox on Wednesday November 13th.

Pre-sale is Thursday August 8th at 10AM (with code 'hoza') and general on sale is Friday August 9th at 10AM. Tickets and details can be found here.

