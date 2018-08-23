The 'Mean Girls' Musical Is Coming To San Francisco

In 2019, San Francisco will be home to the buzzed-about 'Harry Potter & The Cursed Child' musical & in the summer of 2020, we're getting the 'Mean Girls' musical that's been a hit on Broadway & Washington D.C. since it premiered late last year.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @MeanGirlsBway, the record-breaking new musical comedy based on the hilarious hit film, will be coming to San Francisco as part of the 2019-2020 SHN season. Currently playing to sold out audiences on Broadway, #MeanGirlsBway will premiere Summer 2020. #MeanGirlsSF pic.twitter.com/yCI0eIX6e6 — SHN: Broadway in San Francisco (@shnsf) August 23, 2018

Based on the book by Tina Fey & subsuquent 2004 hit film, the musical has been a hit so far & features music composed by Emmy & Tony Award winners.

Current SHN members will have first dibs at tickets when they renew for the 2019-2020 season of shows. Ticket sales & exact show dates are TBA.

For more, head to Broadwayworld.com.