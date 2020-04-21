McDonald's To Offer Free Thank You Meals To Healthcare Workers And First Responders

From April 22 - May 5

April 21, 2020
McDonald's has announced that frontline workers (healthcare workers & first responders) can get free "Thank You Meals" from April 22nd - May 5th. Frontline workers need to simply ask for their thank you meal, order & show their proof of employment.

McDonald's says this is their way to show appreciation for the selfless service of healthcare workers & first responders during the Coronavirus pandemic.

There are breakfast & lunch/dinner options that include a sandwich/burger, fries/hash browns & a drink.

For more info head here.

