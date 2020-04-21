McDonald's To Offer Free Thank You Meals To Healthcare Workers And First Responders

McDonald's has announced that frontline workers (healthcare workers & first responders) can get free "Thank You Meals" from April 22nd - May 5th. Frontline workers need to simply ask for their thank you meal, order & show their proof of employment.

-- Friends. Family. Community. WE NEED YOU! ❤ Please help us help our frontline workers. We want to give them a FREE thank you meal. If you know anyone who could use one, please like, tag in comment or retweet to let them know. We’d truly be proud to take their order. pic.twitter.com/5UzDKE4Z1w — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 21, 2020

McDonald's says this is their way to show appreciation for the selfless service of healthcare workers & first responders during the Coronavirus pandemic.

There are breakfast & lunch/dinner options that include a sandwich/burger, fries/hash browns & a drink.

For more info head here.