McDonald's to close its company-owned dining rooms across country amid coronavirus outbreak

Moving to a drive-thru only option.

March 16, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Food & Drink

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- If you're in the mood for a Big Mac, you'll have to go to the Drive-Thru.

McDonald's is closing all of its company-owned dining rooms across the United States, the company announced Monday.

McD's said they will close Tuesday and is urging franchise owners to do the same.

"McDonald's USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery," the company said in a statement. "We believe this temporary change is the right decision for our consumers, our communities, and our business and will continue to evaluate our operations as the situation evolves."

There are nearly 3,000 company-owned McDonald's locations in the U.S.

Tags: 
McDonalds
Drive-Thru