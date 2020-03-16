McDonald's to close its company-owned dining rooms across country amid coronavirus outbreak

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- If you're in the mood for a Big Mac, you'll have to go to the Drive-Thru.

McDonald's is closing all of its company-owned dining rooms across the United States, the company announced Monday.

#BREAKING: McDonald's is halting dining room service and moving to drive-thru, walk-in take-out , and delivery options. Chick-fil-A is also temporarily closing our dining room seating. https://t.co/dHQPWwPpBx — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 17, 2020

McD's said they will close Tuesday and is urging franchise owners to do the same.

"McDonald's USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery," the company said in a statement. "We believe this temporary change is the right decision for our consumers, our communities, and our business and will continue to evaluate our operations as the situation evolves."

There are nearly 3,000 company-owned McDonald's locations in the U.S.