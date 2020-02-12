McDonalds Says They've Found A Way To Prevent Ice Cream Machines From Breaking

Could we finally have a solution to an age old issue? People is reporting that a new device is helping correct mechanical issues in McDonald's ice cream machines that were created by human error and it also informs employees if the machine is about to break down.

McDonalds's ice cream machines are less likely to break down with this new devicehttps://t.co/f2gBx3KeQJ — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 12, 2020

McDonald's teamed with a company called Kytch to develop the device that restaurants can install in order to prevent minor malfunctions.

The auto-cleaning cycle has typically been an issue for these ice cream machines as it starts without warning and takes up to four hours to complete - the device from Kytch makes sure that the cleaning cycle happens when it's supposed to, as well.

