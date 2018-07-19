McDonald's Offering Free Fries Every Friday For The Rest Of 2018
July 19, 2018
It started last Friday on National French Fry Day, but apparently the deal is happening every Friday for the remainder of 2018. McDonald's is offering a free medium order of fries with any purchase of $1, or more.
Free. -- Fries. -- Today ☀️ #NationalFrenchFryDay with FREE medium fries w/ min purchase of $1 (excl. tax). -- Score yours on the App ➡ https://t.co/EshaGZ1HF2 pic.twitter.com/RHvj3TSlmL— McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 13, 2018
What you need to do to take advantage of the promotion is download their app to get the coupon & make a purchase of at least $1.
PSA: if you have the McDonalds app you can get free fries on Friday with every $1 purchase for the rest of 2018— Adrian J. Embry (@adrembry) July 19, 2018
The offer is good through December 30, 2018.