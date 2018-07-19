McDonald's Offering Free Fries Every Friday For The Rest Of 2018

It started last Friday on National French Fry Day, but apparently the deal is happening every Friday for the remainder of 2018. McDonald's is offering a free medium order of fries with any purchase of $1, or more.

What you need to do to take advantage of the promotion is download their app to get the coupon & make a purchase of at least $1.

The offer is good through December 30, 2018.

