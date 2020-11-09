McDonald's jumping into the plant-based game with the 'McPlant' in 2021

McDonald's announced on Monday that they'll be introducing their own plant-based option with the 'McPlant' in 2021. They'll be using their own fake meat, forgoing a relationship with Beyond, or Impossible Foods.

McDonald's reveals the McPlant, as the fast-food giant crafts plant-based burgers and 'chicken' https://t.co/xKtQEOX6GY — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 9, 2020

Beyond & Impossible had long been trying to get into McDonald's & Beyond had a product (the P.L.T.) tested at McDonald's Canadian locations recently, but the biggest restaurant chain in the world is going with their own option, which they say is "made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings.” The plant-based meat will be used in breakfast items & chicken items as well.

Where the McPlant is initially available will be based on customer demand, according to CEO Chris Kempczinski.

McDonald's will also introduct a new crispy chicken sandwich in the new year.